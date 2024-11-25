K-9 Tracks Down Man For Attempted Vehicle Burglary In Assisting Living Parking Lot

A man was arrested after a brief manhunt for allegedly attempting to burglarize a vehicle in the parking lot of an assisted living facility.

Jacob Edward Whalen, 43, was charged with felony attempted vehicle burglary. He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an attempted vehicle burglary at Solaris Cantonment Assisted Living on Crossville Street, just off Nine Mile Road where an employee had witnessed a male attempting to break into a vehicle in the facility’s parking lot.

Deputies arrived in time to see Whalen fleeing the scene. He was apprehended by K-9 Walker a short time later in the parking lot of a nearby church.