K-9 Tracks Down Man For Attempted Vehicle Burglary In Assisting Living Parking Lot

November 25, 2024

A man was arrested after a brief manhunt for allegedly attempting to burglarize a vehicle in the parking lot of an assisted living facility.

Jacob Edward Whalen, 43, was charged with felony attempted vehicle burglary. He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an attempted vehicle burglary at Solaris Cantonment Assisted Living on Crossville Street, just off Nine Mile Road where an employee had witnessed a male attempting to break into a vehicle in the facility’s parking lot.

Deputies arrived in time to see Whalen fleeing the scene. He was apprehended by K-9 Walker a short time later in the parking lot of a nearby church.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 