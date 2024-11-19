Instagram Worthy Photo Op: 4-H Hay Bale Decorating Contest Winners

The results are in from the 2024 Escambia County 4-H Hay Bale Decorating Contest. And you have a chance to check out the winners (and snap a few great Instagram photos too).

First place went to the Barrineau Park 4-H Club, second place to the Perdido Bay 4-H Club, and third place to the Blockheads 4-H Club. Other entries were from the Escambia County Horse, NAS Pensacola, Discovery, Clever Clovers, Beulah, Northview, and Emerald Achievers 4-H clubs.

There is a QR code with each display — stopy by and vote for the people’s choice award.

The hay bales are on display at the corner of Stefani Road and 9 1/2 Mile Road, the first intersection south of the Escambia County Extension Service.

For photos of all of the entries, click here.

Pictured: First place went to the Barrineau Park 4-H Club (top), second place to the Perdido Bay 4-H Club (first below) and third place to the Blockheads 4-H Club (third below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.