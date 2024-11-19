Instagram Worthy Photo Op: 4-H Hay Bale Decorating Contest Winners

November 19, 2024

The results are in from the 2024 Escambia County 4-H Hay Bale Decorating Contest. And you have a chance to check out the winners (and snap a few great Instagram photos too).

First place went to the Barrineau Park 4-H Club, second place to the Perdido Bay 4-H Club, and third place to the Blockheads 4-H Club. Other entries were from the Escambia County Horse, NAS Pensacola, Discovery,  Clever Clovers, Beulah, Northview, and Emerald Achievers 4-H clubs.

There is a QR code with each display — stopy by and vote for the people’s choice award.

The hay bales are on display at the corner of Stefani Road and 9 1/2 Mile Road, the first intersection south of the Escambia County Extension Service.

For photos of all of the entries, click here.

Pictured: First place went to the Barrineau Park 4-H Club (top), second place to the Perdido Bay 4-H Club (first below) and third place to the Blockheads 4-H Club (third below). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 