Incumbent Republican Michelle Salzman Reelected To Florida House Seat

Incumbent Republican Michelle Salzman easily defeated Democratic challenger Franscine Mathis for the Florida House District 1 seat by a 2-to-1 margin Tuesday.

Salzman 58,566 (65.81%)

Mathis 30,420 (34.19%%)

“I am grateful that we had a huge win for this community,” Salzman said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my constituents for another term and focus on public safety and infrastructure, also homeowners insurance and care insurance.”

Salzman was first elected to the Florida House in 2020.