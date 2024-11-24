Hundreds Of Families Receive Thanksgiving Meal During Food Distribution

Hundreds of families received a Thanksgiving meal during a food distribution Saturday morning at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

Rep. Michelle Salzman joined Sheriff Chip Simmons, Farm Share and other community partners to sponsor the food distribution. At least 300 families received a chicken and other side dishes for a complete Thanksgiving meal as over 30,000 pounds of food was distributed.

“The Food Distribution will help those who may be struggling and going through a hard time to supplement the holidays for their families,” Salzman said. “The Thanksgiving Giveaway will help our families in Escambia County get a little extra this holiday season. This time of year, it’s even more important that we give what we can to help those in need in our community. Our partners have rallied together again to create a food distribution that can also help get a family through Thanksgiving. The power of community is what we live by.”

Photos for North Escambia.com, click to enlarge.