Four Takeaways From Tate’s 6A Quarterfinal Game At Nease (And 40 Photos)

November 17, 2024

The Tate Aggies fell 42-14 to Nease Friday night in a Region 1-6A quarterfinal game Friday night on the road near Jacksonville.

Here are five key takeaways:

  1. Tate scored on a 12-yard passing touchdown from Taite Davis to Elijah West (pictured top). Tate fought to the very end. The last Aggie touchdown came with just seconds remaining in the game on a Davis quarterback keeper.
  2. Tate entered the game at No. 8 in the region, while Nease was No 1. Nease was also ranked No. 1 statewide.
  3. Tate’s season ended at 7-4, making their first playoff appearance since 2020.
  4. The 2024 season for the Tate Aggie was their first winning season since they also went 7-4 in 2017.

For more photos from Friday night, click here.

Pictured: Tate took on No 1. Nease Friday night near Jacksonville. NorthEscamia.com photos by James Vernacotola, click to enlarge.

