Food Distributions At Cantonment, Walnut Hill, Marcus Pointe And The Fairgrounds

Several food giveaways are planned beginning today and over the next week in Cantonment and Walnut Hill, and at the fairgrounds and Marcus Pointe.

CIC at Carver Park

The Cantonment Improvement Committee will hold a 10,000 pound food distribution on Tuesday, November 19 at 3 p.m. at Carver Park, 208 Webb Street in Cantonment. Attendees should line up facing north on Webb Street. Anyone receiving food must have an identification.

What: CIC Food Distribution

When: Tuesday, November 19 at 3 p.m.

Where: Carver Park 208 Webb Street, Cantonment (line up facing north on Webb Street)

Michelle Salzman Thanksgiving Meal And Food at Marcus Pointe

Rep. Michelle Salzman in partnership with Sheriff Chip Simmons, Farm Share and other community partners are sponsoring a Food Distribution and Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway on Saturday, November 23rd starting at 7:30 AM and continuing while supplies last (minimum of 300 families) at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

What: District One, Rep. Michelle Salzman, Food Distribution and Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 7:30 am (cars can line up at 7:00 am) while supplies last

Where: Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, 6205 North W Street, Pensacola, FL 32505

Walnut Hill Food Distribution

Justified Incarcerated Ministries will hold a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Friday, November 22 beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing while supplies last at the Walnut Hill Community Center. The Feeding the Gulf Coast distribution is sponsored by Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry.

What: Walnut Hill Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

When: Friday, November 22 beginning at 9 a.m.

Where: Walnut Hill Community Center, 7850 Highway 97, Walnut Hill

Watson Firm’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway

The Watson Firm, together with local businesses and entrepreneurs, will be serving their neighbors at their Annual Community Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway at Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds located at 6655

Mobile Highway. This year’s turkey dinner giveaway will accommodate the first 1,000 families. The feast will include a whole frozen turkey or ham, and a variety of sides. Gather early in front of the parking lot at the Fairgrounds.

What: Watson Firm’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway

When: Monday, November 25 at 10 a.m.

Where: Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds

File photo. Food items may vary by location.