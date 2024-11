Fiery I-10 Crash Claims Life Of Cantonment Man

A fiery crash on I-10 in Santa Rosa County claimed in life of a Cantonment man early Tuesday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 62-year-old was eastbound in his SUV on I-10 about 3:50 a.m. when his SUV left the roadway and struck several trees. After impact, the vehicle burst into flames.

Troopers said the man succumbed to the fire. His name has not been released.