Farm Share Food Distributions Friday In Walnut Hill, Saturday In Cantonment

(This updates a previous story to add a food distribution in Cantonment.)

Justified Incarcerated Ministries will hold Farm Share Food giveaways Friday in Walnut Hill and Saturday in Cantonment.

Walnut Hill Food Distribution

Justified Incarcerated Ministries will hold a Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Friday, November 22 beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing while supplies last at the Walnut Hill Community Center. The Feeding the Gulf Coast distribution is sponsored by Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry.

What: Walnut Hill Thanksgiving Food Giveaway

When: Friday, November 22 beginning at 9 a.m.

Where: Walnut Hill Community Center, 7850 Highway 97, Walnut Hill

Cantonment Food Distribution

Justified Incarcerated Ministries is hosting a Farm Share Food Giveaway in Cantonment with the Cantonment Improvement Committee on Saturday, November 23 beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing while supplies last.

What: Cantonment Food Distribution

When: Saturday, November 23 beginning at 9 a.m.

Where: Carver Park, 208 Webb Street, Cantonment

File photo. Food items may vary by location.