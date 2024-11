Escambia Man Dies In Two Vehicle Crash

An Escambia County man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night near Ruby’s Fish Camp.

Troopers said the 66-year-old Pensacola man was traveling west on Mobile Highway when his vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man from Fairhope, Alabama, man.

The Fairhope man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing their investigation.