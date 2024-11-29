Escambia Man Charged With Stabbing Ex-Wife’s New Husband On Thanksgiving

November 29, 2024

An Escambia County man was charged with stabbing his ex-wife’s new husband on Thanksgiving morning.

Gregory Grant, 72, was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond on a charge of attempted homicide.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred about 11:15 a.m. Thursday at a home on MacGregor Drive, near the University of West Florida.

The sheriff’s office says Grant — who was homeless but currently living with his ex-wife and her new husband — stabbed the new husband in the upper abdomen during an argument. The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released further details.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 