Escambia County EMS Employees Recognized As “Healers” For Helping Circle K Burn Victim

Five Escambia County EMS employees were honored as “Healers” during USA Health’s “A Night Honoring Healers” for their role providing lifesaving care to severe burn survivor, Joie Hellmich.

On March 30, 2022, Escambia County EMS and Escambia County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Circle K gas station at 4501 North W St. for an emergency call about a person on fire. Within minutes, Escambia County EMS arrived on the scene and began to administer care.

After a brief stay at Baptist Hospital, Escambia County EMS transported Hellmich to USA Health University Hospital’s Arnold Luterman Regional Burn Center in Mobile, where she received specialized care for the next seven weeks.

As a result of the hard work, expertise, lifesaving bravery, and steadfastness involved in Hellmich’s rescue and care, the following Escambia County EMS employees were recognized as “Healers” by the University of South Alabama’s USA Foundation:

Reid Jackson – Paramedic Supervisor

Angela Jackson – Paramedic

Sarah Fish – Paramedic

Clifton Wheeler – EMT

Danielle Hopkins – EMT

Each EMS employee was honored with a medal draping ceremony during the gala.

“Each and every day, the men and women of Escambia County EMS dedicate their efforts to being the healers for their community,” EMS Chief Chris Watts said. “The five individuals honored reflect the core of our values: service, professionalism and vigilance. Their lifesaving abilities were put on display when they encountered Ms. Hellmich in 2022, and, on behalf of Escambia County EMS, we’re overjoyed by her remarkable recovery and wish her continued success during her journey of healing.”

Pictured top: Escambia EMS employees Hopkins, A. Jackson, R. Jackson, Wheeler, Fish. Pictured below: Burn survivor Joie Hellmich with EMT Wheeler and Paramedic Fish. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.