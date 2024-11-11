Escambia County Deputies Involved in Shooting After Armed Suspect Opens Fire

November 11, 2024

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in an officer-involved shooting late Saturday night after responding to reports of gunfire in a residential neighborhood. The incident unfolded around 10:37 p.m. on the 800 block of Amberway Drive, where multiple callers reported a man firing a gun in his front yard.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, armed with an AR-15 rifle, fired at the officers, ECSO said. None of the deputies were struck by the gunfire. Deputies ordered the man to drop his weapon several times. When he refused to comply, deputies were forced to fire, injuring the suspect. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and both an AR-15 rifle and a pistol were recovered from the scene.

As per Escambia County Sheriff’s Office protocol, the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been notified and will conduct a thorough review of the shooting.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 