Escambia Commission Installs Four Commissioners, New Chair And Vice-Chair

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners installed the newly elected and re-elected commissioners and reorganized to appoint the new chairman and vice chair during a meeting Tuesday.

During the meeting, District 1 Commissioner Steve Stroberger, District 3 Commissioner Lumon May, and District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry took the oath of office for their term through November 2028. District 4 Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger took the oath of office for her term through November 2026.

For a photo gallery, click here.

“I’m honored to step into the role of County Commissioner for District 1,” Stroberger said. “Although I’m new to elected office, I’ll bring years of executive experience and leadership, a fresh perspective, and a commitment to serving our community with a renewed dedication. Thank you, Escambia County, for your support and trust.”

“What an honor to serve as District 3 Commissioner for another four years,” May said. “I want to thank God and my family for believing in me and giving me the strength to serve my community. It remains my highest honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Escambia County. Investing in human capital has always been my priority and will remain a focus over these next four years. I couldn’t do it without the support of my colleagues on the board, and I’m grateful for their commitment to make Escambia County better for all of our citizens. It’s been a blessing to serve on this board and I look forward to another term as your commissioner.”

“I am honored to serve Escambia County as the District 4 representative and grateful for the trust placed in me by our community,” Hofberger said. “I want to thank everyone who supported me, especially my family. My focus remains clear: to support our first responders, facilitate business growth, and ensure responsible management of taxpayer dollars. I am committed to enhancing resources for those who serve our community, streamlining operations to help local businesses thrive, and making strategic investments that benefit the residents of Escambia County. I look forward to working hard as we complete the projects underway and begin new initiatives that will positively impact our district. I believe that a collaborative approach will allow us to make a lasting difference together.”

“I’m very grateful for another opportunity to serve our community in District 5,” Barry said. “I’m thankful to my wife, Ellen, and of course our children, Sloane and Jack, for their support during my time as District 5 Commissioner, especially now as I enter a fourth term. I could not have been re-elected without Ellen’s love and support, but I would not have ever won, or even run for office, without it. Campaigns are tough on our families, and this was especially tough on ours. I want to also thank the voters for selecting me to represent the community we all love. The attitude of a public servant is one who leads by actions and by service. We’ve made incredible progress in District 5 in the last 12 years, and I intend to keep that momentum going. I look forward to working with my counterparts on the board to continue to move District 5 and Escambia County in a positive direction. It’s an honor and a privilege to serve the community I grew up in. I will continue to work hard to make District 5 the best it can be for our families, children, and neighbors, and I’m excited to see what else we can accomplish for Escambia County.”

In addition, the board reorganized to appoint Kohler as chairman and Hofberger as vice chair. Commissioner Kohler accepted the gavel from former chairman Barry. Commissioner Kohler will serve as the commission chairman until November 2025.

“It’s an honor to serve the citizens of Escambia County and represent District 2 as the chairman,” Kohler said. “I’m grateful to Commissioner Steven Barry for his leadership as chairman over the last year and I’m humbled to accept the gavel from him as incoming chairman. I look forward to a productive year with my colleagues on the board. We are all public servants, and it is our duty to listen and work diligently for what is fair and right. As chairman, I plan to ensure our board maintains integrity, honesty, and transparency. We’ve made great strides over the last year, and I will continue to work with my fellow board members to bring calm and steady leadership that will move Escambia County in a positive direction for our residents.”

A reception was held following the installation ceremony at the Artel Gallery.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.