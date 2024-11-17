Escambia BOCC To Install Four Commissioners, New Chair And Vice-Chair

November 17, 2024

The Escambia County Commission will install four commissioners and a new chair and vice-chair at a special meeting on Tuesday.

Two newly election commissioners and two reselected board members will be installed:

  • Commissioner Steve Stroberger, District 1
  • Commissioner Lumon May, District 3
  • Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger, District 4
  • Commissioner Steven Barry, District 5

The board will also reorganize to appoint District 2 Commissioner Mike Kohler as chairman and District 4 Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger as vice chair.

The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in commission chambers. A reception will take place at Artel Gallery immediately following the meeting.

