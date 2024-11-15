ECUA Employee Golf Tournament Raises $10K For Children’s Hospital

The recent ECUA Employees’ Golf Tournament raised $10,0000 for the Studer Family Children’s Hospital.

Since 1999, the annual golf tournament has raised a total of $219,500 for the children’s hospital. There were 22 teams and 85 golfers, including 23 ECUA employees that took part in the tournament at the Scenic Hills Country Club. The tournament will return on October 17, 2025.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.