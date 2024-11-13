CSX Continues To Close Railroad Crossings In Escambia County For Maintenance

November 13, 2024

CSX is continuing to close railroad crossings in Escambia County while crews perform maintenance.

East Nine Mile Road, East Ten Mile Road, and East Roberts Road are expected to be closed on Wednesday. CSX also plans to pave the East Olive Road crossing Wednesday morning. This schedule is subject to change with little or no notice.

Each CSX crossing in Escambia County will be, or has been closed. in project that started November 4. Each railroad crossing  may be closed for approximately 24-72 hours depending on the required work. Maintenance across the county is expected to be completed in December 2024.

Any additional information will be published as it becomes available.

Pictured: The railroad crossing was closed on North Barth Road in February 2022. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 