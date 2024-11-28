Cold Front Brings Chance Of Thanksgiving Showers, Falling Temperatures

Happy Thanksgiving! Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thanksgiving Day: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 71 by 9am, then falling to around 61 during the remainder of the day. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Widespread frost, mainly after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Widespread frost, mainly before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Pictured: A recent sunset over a North Escambia soybean field. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.