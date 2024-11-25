Century Town Hall Closed Again Monday Afternoon For Final Staff Training Session

The Century Town Hall will be closed Monday afternoon for a final of three staff training sessions.

Town hall will be closed from 1-4 p.m.

During the closures, staff and administration attend training training by Harris Computers and Florida Gas Utilities on the town’s utility billing software.

The town billing clerk recently abruptly left the position, leaving the staff without much of the knowledge needed to use the Inhance billing software, according to Mayor Luis Gomez. Jr.

Gomez said due to billing problems, the town will not be enforcing cutoff dates in November. The town council also authorized the mayor to use a staffing agency to find a temporary billing clerk at a rate not to exceed $18.20 per hour.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.