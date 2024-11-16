Capt. Chandra Newman Assumes Command Of NAS Pensacola

Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra “Mamasan” Newman assumed command of the “Cradle of Naval Aviation” from Capt. Terrence “Village” Shashaty Friday during an official ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) onboard the installation.

Shashaty retired after the ceremony, completing a 26-year U.S. Navy career.

Shashaty, a native of Brooklyn, New York, earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics in 1998 from the U.S. Naval Academy. He was selected as one of four U.S. officers to enroll in the Naval Staff College, the U.S. Naval War College’s program for mid-grade international naval officers representing 39 countries from across the globe, where he earned a Master of Arts in

National Security and Strategic Studies.

Designated a Naval Aviator in October 2000, Shashaty completed four operational carrier deployments flying the EA-6B Prowler and oversaw the transition to the the Indo-Pacific area.

Newman, a native of Inverness, Florida, received her wings of gold in August 2004, serving with Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) squadrons. She most recently served as the Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF) Leadership, Education, Growth, Advocacy, Culture, and Youth Outreach (LEGACY) director.

NAS Pensacola, referred to as the “Cradle of Naval Aviation,” is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).

U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.