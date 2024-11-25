Cantonment Man Sentenced To Prison For Drug Possession, Evidence Tampering, Fleeing

A Cantonment man has been sentenced to station prison in a 2023 drug and evidence tampering case.

Charlie Clifford Davis, 54, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana tampering with evidence, fleeing and eluding, driving with a suspended license third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper tag.

He was sentenced to 18 months in state prison by Judge Coleman Robinson.

In September 2023, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop near Durand Avenue and Elliot Street. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle threw a clear plastic bag containing a “large quantity” of methamphetamine out of the driver’s side window and continued driving until eventually stopping.

Deputies located more methamphetamine in the driver’s floorboard area, the driver’s seat, and on the driver’s door of the vehicle, the ECSO said. Deputies also located marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

