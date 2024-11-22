Cantonment Man Charged With Sexual Battery, Molestation Of 5-Year-Old

A Cantonment man has been charged with the felony sexual abuse of a 5-year-old family member, and law enforcement says he was charged after a confession.

Adrian Mark Enfinger, 70, was charged with three capital felony counts of sexual battery of a person less than 12-years of age by a person of familial on custodial authority – domestic violence, and one life felony charge of lewd or lascivious molestation of a person less than 12-years of age by a person 18-years of age or older – domestic violence. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

The abuse is alleged to have taken place between January 1, 2024, and October 20, 2024, at his home in Cantonment.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office opened their investigation after being contact by the Spanish Fort (AL) Police Department. Witnesses told Spanish Fort Police that they observed Enfinger alone in a bedroom with the victim who was not wearing underwear and later disclosed the alleged inappropriate sexual contact. He was then made to leave the residence.

Escambia deputies observed text messages from Enfinger. “In the messages, Adrian talked about breaking the family’s trust, asking for forgiveness, and making a terrible mistake. He described what happened as only occurring for a limited amount of time,” according to an arrest report.

Deputies later reported obtaining additional text messages.

According to the report, “In the messages, Adrian asked for forgiveness. He asked them to keep what occurred in their family circle, warning if it became public, there will be bad repercussions. Adrian described his soul as dead and how easy it is to fall into “‘Satan’s web’. He expressed deep remorse, sorrow, and shame for what he did. He believed something in his brain said ‘wrongly’ it wasn’t all that bad and felt it wouldn’t hurt anyone. He told (redacted) that what he did was wrong, but he did not abuse (redacted) as much as she believed.”

In a forensic interview, the 5-year-old girl told investigators that Enfinger touched her inappropriately at her residence in Spanish Fort, and she related incidents of sexual contact as his residence in Cantonment.

On Monday, Enfinger was interviewed under oath by an Escambia County deputy.

“He admitted to touching (the victim’s) vagina with his mouth. He stated (the victim) does not lie. He confessed that everything that (the victim) stated did, in fact, happen,” the ECSO deputy wrote in his report.