Byrneville Elementary School Names Students Of The Month

Byrneville Elementary School recently named their October Students of the Month.

They are:

Kindergarten: Price Miller and AJ Sutton

1st Grade: Evelyn Gould and Jani’la Durant

2nd Grade: Kenzie Burkett and Wykel Thomas

3rd Grade: Tylaisa Dees and Kase Calloway

4th Grade: Grace McKenna and Veronica Walker

5th Grade: Lucas Jordan and Gemma Roberson

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.