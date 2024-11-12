Business Alliance Calls For Escambia County To Deed Part of OLF-8 For Light Industrial Use
November 12, 2024
The Business Alliance of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties is calling for Escambia County to follow the master plan for the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road and deed a portion on of the property to another public entity for light industrial use.
The Business Alliance, a group of local business owners, wants the Escambia County Commission to deed light industrial acreages to the Pensacola-Escambia Development Commission (PEDC), which was established by the Florida Legislature in 1989 to actively seek new industry for the area, and expansion of existing industries.
Membership of the alliance approved the following positions:
- From the beginning, the OLF-8 land swap was intended to protect a valuable community asset by preserving and supporting the operations of Naval Air Station Whiting Field, specifically its activities related to OLF-8.
- Another benefit of the land swap, from its inception, was the potential for OLF-8 to serve as an asset for economic development and growth, particularly in terms of job creation.
- Escambia County has limited land resources zoned adequately to support ongoing efforts to attract new companies (and jobs) to the area, as well as retain growing industries that require expansion space.
- To remain competitive with neighboring regions, such as Alabama and Mississippi, it is imperative that Escambia County retain public ownership over its industrial-zoned real estate inventory and further develop it to a shovel ready condition.
- Transferring the “commerce park” portion of the DPZ Master Plan to the Pensacola-Escambia Development Commission (PEDC) will ensure public ownership and provide the local economic development organization with the inventory needed to achieve its objectives of recruiting and retaining businesses, thereby promoting job and economic growth for the citizens of Escambia County.
- Additionally, ownership of the “commerce park” by PEDC will lead to a more financially stable economic development effort, allowing the organization to retain tangible assets and generate future revenue from leasing various parcels throughout the park.
- While the Business Alliance supports the commissioners’ efforts to address the needs of residents near OLF-8 through the Master Development Plan—particularly the mixed-use aspects of the property—the Business Alliance believes that an independent appraiser’s current market valuation is necessary to adequately market and negotiate the sale of the mixed-use portion to private developers.
Members of the Business Alliance of Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties are:
