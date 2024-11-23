Bruce Cofield

Mr. Bruce Cofield, age 87 of Brown Road in McDavid Florida, passed away Tuesday November 19, 2024, at his McDavid residence. Mr. Cofield was a native and lifelong resident of the Century-McDavid Florida area and was a retired mechanic in the automotive industry. He was of the Baptist Faith and loved to hunt and fish.

He is survived by his daughters, Tammy O’Brian of Orange City, FL, Debra Sasser of Panama City, FL; special nephew and caretaker, Ricky (Tracey) Cofield of McDavid; nephews, Timbo (April) Cofield of McDavid, Thomas Cofield of Century, Benny (Brenda) Cofield of Walnut Hill, FL, Tony (Pam) Cofield of Jay, Hunter Cofield of Century, Levi Cofield of Molino; nieces, Ronny (Dewayne) Cofield of Flomaton, Marie Blanton of Jay; special great-niece and nephews, Kaley Jo Cofield, Little Ricky Cofield, Sawyer Cofield; 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Mable Bell Cofield, wife, Colleen Cofield, daughter, Sandra Cofield.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening, November 21, 2024, from 6 until 8 P.M. at Flomaton Funeral Home.

Funeral services for Mr. Bruce Cofield will be held Friday November 22, 2024, at 12 Noon from the chapel of Flomaton Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Stuckey officiating. Interment will follow at McCurdy Cemetery in Century, with FLOMATON FUNERAL HOME OF FLOMATON DIRECTING.

Pallbearers: Hunter Cofield, Levy Cofield, Tyler Cofield, Jonathan Cofield, Michael Ford, Clay Smith.