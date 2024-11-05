Santa Rosa Deputies Seek Five Points Carjacking Victim; Suspect Arrested

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify the victim of an attempted carjacking Monday night at the Five Points intersection in Pace.

The incident happened about 8:40 p.m. at the Circle K located at 5661 Quintette Road. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a reported two-vehicle collision with injuries. Dispatchers learned that one of the occupants has exited their vehicle and was walking around armed with a tire iron. Deputies arrived and advised suspect to drop the object, but he ignored them and fled on foot to the Circle K.

Deputies said the suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Brian Joseph Stacken, tried and failed to enter an unoccupied car before he tried to jump through the passenger window of a moving vehicle.

“Due to the suspect being armed, the victim was instructed to drive away to prevent the suspect from entering,” SRSO Public Information Officer Christi Cole said. “Due to the suspect resisting arrest Deputies deployed non-lethal use of force and took him into custody.” Stacken was transported to Santa Rosa Media Center for evaluation before being booked into the Santa Rosa County Detention Center without bond.

Stacken (pictured) was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on specified personnel, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed burglary and resisting arrest with violence.

Santa Rosa deputies are seeking to locate the carjacking victim to assist in the investigation for further potential felony charges against Stacken.

The victim’s vehicle was described as a black or dark blue 2015-16 Volkswagen Jetta with a light colored or white graphic on the rear right passenger window and a similar graphic around the fuel door.