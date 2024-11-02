Several Inches Of Rain Possible Today, Turning Colder By Wednesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.