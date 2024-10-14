Woman Charged After Chasing Kids With A Knife At Cantonment Birthday Party, ECSO Says

October 14, 2024

A woman was charged after allegedly chasing kids around with a knife and cutting one of them at what was described as a children’s birthday party late Sunday night in Cantonment.

Lisa Marie Bryant, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated felony child abuse.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Bryant became irate at the birthday party on Irene Lane off Taylor Street about 11:19 p.m. Sunday and started to chase people.

Deputies said a 17-year-old was cut on the hand during the incident. The small laceration was not considered severe.

Bryant remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond. No further details about what led to the incident have been released.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 