Woman Charged After Chasing Kids With A Knife At Cantonment Birthday Party, ECSO Says

A woman was charged after allegedly chasing kids around with a knife and cutting one of them at what was described as a children’s birthday party late Sunday night in Cantonment.

Lisa Marie Bryant, 44, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated felony child abuse.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Bryant became irate at the birthday party on Irene Lane off Taylor Street about 11:19 p.m. Sunday and started to chase people.

Deputies said a 17-year-old was cut on the hand during the incident. The small laceration was not considered severe.

Bryant remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond. No further details about what led to the incident have been released.