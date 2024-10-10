West Florida High School To Host Academy Showcase For 8th Graders And Families On Saturday

October 10, 2024

On Saturday, West Florida High School of Advanced Technology will welcome any interested 8th grade student and their guardians for an organized campus tour and informational sessions about the school’s 12 career academies.

Tours are alphabetically ordered by the student’s last name.  The first tour will be for students with the last names beginning with “A” through “L” and will be held from 9-11 a.m. The second tour will be for families with the student’s last name beginning with the letters “M” through “Z” and will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Current eighth grade students meeting the admission criteria and timely submitting an application for admission will be entered into the Escambia County School Choice lottery selection system.

WFHS will accept applications via the Open Enrollment office October 29-December 6, 2024.  Apply online at www.wfhs.net.  Click on the link: “2025-2026  WFHS Application.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 