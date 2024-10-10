West Florida High School To Host Academy Showcase For 8th Graders And Families On Saturday

On Saturday, West Florida High School of Advanced Technology will welcome any interested 8th grade student and their guardians for an organized campus tour and informational sessions about the school’s 12 career academies.

Tours are alphabetically ordered by the student’s last name. The first tour will be for students with the last names beginning with “A” through “L” and will be held from 9-11 a.m. The second tour will be for families with the student’s last name beginning with the letters “M” through “Z” and will be held from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Current eighth grade students meeting the admission criteria and timely submitting an application for admission will be entered into the Escambia County School Choice lottery selection system.

WFHS will accept applications via the Open Enrollment office October 29-December 6, 2024. Apply online at www.wfhs.net. Click on the link: “2025-2026 WFHS Application.”