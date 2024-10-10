Volleyball District Playoffs Begin Monday For Tate, Northview

October 10, 2024

High school volleyball tournaments are set to being Monday.

In 6A District 1, the No. 5 Tate Aggies will travel to No 4 Pace at 6 p.m. Monday, with the winner advancing to the semifinals Tuesday at No 1. Gulf Breeze. In other Monday pairings, No 7 Milton will be at No. 2 Niceville and No 6. Crestview will be at No 3 Navarre with the winners facing off in the semis on Tuesday.

In Rural District 1, No. 5 Laurel Hill will be at No 4. Northview at 5 p.m. Monday. The winner will advance to the semifinals on Tuesday against No 1 Jay. Also Tuecay, No. 3 Central will take on No. 2 Baker. All of Tuesday’s games and Thursday’s final  will be at Baker High School.

Pictured: Tate traveled to Northview on Monday. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 