Today Is A Student Holiday, But Teachers Work (With a List Of The Remaining Holidays For 2024)

October 14, 2024

Monday is school holiday for Escambia County Public Schools students, but staff it’s a teachers it is a day at work..

For the remainder of the 2024:

  • There is a student early release day coming up on November 6.
  • The next holiday for teachers and students is Veterans Day on November 11,
  • Fall break is Novembre 25-29.
  • Christmas break is December 23, 2024 to January 3, 2025.
  • Teachers will return from Christmas break on January 6, 2025, but students won’t return until January 7, 2025.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 