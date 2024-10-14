Today Is A Student Holiday, But Teachers Work (With a List Of The Remaining Holidays For 2024)
October 14, 2024
Monday is school holiday for Escambia County Public Schools students, but staff it’s a teachers it is a day at work..
For the remainder of the 2024:
- There is a student early release day coming up on November 6.
- The next holiday for teachers and students is Veterans Day on November 11,
- Fall break is Novembre 25-29.
- Christmas break is December 23, 2024 to January 3, 2025.
- Teachers will return from Christmas break on January 6, 2025, but students won’t return until January 7, 2025.
