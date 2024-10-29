Thunderbirds, Blue Angels To Perform Joint ‘Super Delta” Flyover Wednesday

October 29, 2024

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will team up for a rare joint flyover of Pensacola on Wednesday.

The “Super Delta” formation will take place beginning at 11:30 a.m. and should be visible along the Gulf Coast from as far west a Perdido Key through Oriole Beach, Florida.

Pensacola areas at which the Super Delta formation can be seen during the flyover include Johnson Beach, Pensacola Beach, Oriole Beach and Palafox Street in downtown Pensacola.

The Navy and Air Force flight demonstration squadrons, the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds, debut the original Super Delta formation at Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif., March 2, 2021. Air Force Force Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

