Tate High Observes Reb Ribbon Week

Tate High School is observing Red Ribbon Week and Bullying Prevention Month through Thursday. Each day, students are encouraged to participate in themed dress-up days that promote healthy lifestyles.

As part of the celebration, students are pledging to commit to health and wellness by signing a banner during lunch, which will be displayed at an upcoming football game. In addition, teachers are recognizing acts of kindness by distributing “Caught Being Kind” cards to students who demonstrate compassion and support toward their peers.

Students have adorned the campus with vibrant red ribbons, symbolizing their commitment to making positive choices and standing against bullying. The school said this week serves as a reminder for the entire school community to foster a culture of health, kindness, and respect.

Upcoming theme days are:

Monday — Lei Off Drugs – Hawaiian Nice words are free. Compliment 5 people today.

Tuesday — Be Smart Don’t Start-Nerd Day Make a new friend! Introduce yourself and say hello

Wednesday — Team Up Against Drugs – Sports Teams-Write a “Thank you” note to someone.

Thursday — Team Up Against Drugs – Sports Teams-Write a “Thank you” note to someone.

Pictured: Tate Leadership Clubs (Student Council, Senior Executive Board, and Junior Advisory Board) create a Red Ribbon. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.