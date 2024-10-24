Tate, Beulah FFA Teams Take Top Sports At District Forestry Contest

Area schools took top spots in a recent FFA District Forestry Contest at Falling Waters State Park in Chipley.

Tate High School FFA took first and third place among high schools at the event hosted by the Florida Forest Service.

Tate High FFA team members (pictured above), led by advisor Melissa Gibbs, were:

Alex Apperson

Estella Perea

Isabella Owens

Lawson Theisen

Lily McArthur

Luke Graham

Parker White

Reagan Hatcher

Milton High School was in second place.

In the middle school division, the Beulah Academy of Science FFA Team A earned first place under advisor Allie Eubanks.

Beulah Academy of Science FFA Team A members (pictured below) were:

Addyson Creighton

Becca DeCoux

Braxton Williams

Luci Graham.

Second place middle school was Pleasant Ridge Christian School from Walton County. The Beulah Middle School FFA Team A finished third.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.