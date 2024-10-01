Tate Beats PHS In Three Straight Sets; Northview Sweeps L.E.A.D Academy In Three

October 1, 2024

Tate 3, PHS 0

The Tate High School Aggies defeated Pensacola High Tigers in straight sets in high school varsity volleyball action Monday afternoon.

The Aggies won by scores of 25-19, 25-23, 2-16.

The Aggies will host their annual Dig Pink game against Pace on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Northview 3 L.E.A.D 0

At home in Bratt Monday night, the Northview Lady Chiefs defeated he L.E.A.D. Academy Lions of Pace.

Northview won in in three straight sets, 25-16, 25-17, 25-17.

On Tuesday, the Chiefs will travel to Uriah, Alabama to take on the Bulldogs of J.U. Blacksher. Northview defeated the Bulldogs 3-0 in a previous contest on September 17.

