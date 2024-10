Super Dry: The Seven-Day Forecast Is Missing The Word ‘Rain’

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.