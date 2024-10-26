Spooky Walk At Molino Library And More: Lots Of Fall Events Scheduled

Several Halloween and fall festival events are scheduled in the North Escambia area. Here’s the big list.

SATURDAY

Spooky Walk at the Molino Library

The Molino library will hold a spooky walk on Saturday, October 26, from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. There will be silly, spooky games and activities around the walking track behind the library. Costumes are encouraged.

Gonzalez Methodist Church Trunk or Treat Event

Gonzalez Methodist Church will host a trunk or treat event on Saturday, October 26, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m at the church. There will be food trucks, bounce house and lots of candy. The church is located at 2026 Pauline Street in Cantonment.

Dogwood Park Baptist Church Annual Peanut Boil

Dogwood Park Baptist Church will hold their annual peanut boil on Saturday, October 26, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. There will be a cake walk, bounce house, corn dogs, cornhole competition and more. The church is located at 3301 Highway 97 in Molino.

Oak Grove Baptist Church Fall Festival

Oak Grove Baptist Church will hold their fall festival on Saturday, October 26, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be free food, games, a hayride, cakewalk, bounce house and slide, kids train ride, door prizes and a hot air balloon. Oak Grove Baptist Church is located 2600 Highway 99.

Autism Pensacola Trunk or Treat Event

Autism Pensacola is hosting a trunk or treat event special needs families on Saturday, October 26, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Ascension Sacred Heart Health Center parking garage located at 1890 Summit Blvd in Pensacola. Trunks arrive by 12:30 p.m. Each trunk should have a treat and a non-food item such as pencils, bubbles, etc., available on hand for attendees that are trunk or treating. This is a family event, so decorations should be inviting and not scary. For additional information or questions, please get in touch with Shanan at 850-434-7171 or by email: shanan@autismpensacola.org.

Jubilee Church Harvest Fest

Jubilee Church will hold their annual harvest fest on Saturday, October 26, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be a hayride, inflatables, baseball & basketball challenges, face painting, horse rides, glow trunk stations, cake walk, food trucks, prizes, lots of candy and more. Admission is free and is open for ages 18 and under. The church is located at 5910 North W. Street in Pensacola. For more information, email info@jubileepensacola.com.

Beulah Chapel Assembly of God Fall Festival

Beulah Chapel Assembly Of God at 2311 Highway 4A in Byrneville will hold their fall festival on Saturday, October 26, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Fall Pumpkin Decorating Contest

Calvary Apostolic Tabernacle will hold a fall pumpkin decorating contest on Saturday, October 26, from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Paint and craft items provided. Judging starts at 1:30 p.m. First and second place prizes will be awarded. Must be onsite to claim prize. The tabernacle is located at 5591 Highway 29 North in Molino.

Ensley Sports Trunk or Treat

Ensley Sports will host a trunk or treat event on Saturday, October 26, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at 551 East Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. Candy, best trunk decorating contest, concessions, bounce house and more.

SUNDAY

Walnut Hill Baptist Church Fall Festival

Walnut Hill Baptist Church will hold their fall festival on Sunday, October 27, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be a costume contest, fun games, trunk or treat, cake walk, chili cookoff, and more. The church is located at 5741 Arthur Brown Road in Walnut Hill.

Scenic Hills Church of Christ Trunk or Treat Event

The Scenic Hills Church of Christ will host a truck or treat event on Sunday, October 27, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The church is located at 1295 East Nine Mile Road in Pensacola.

ONGOING/NEXT WEEK

Downtown Flomaton Trick or Treat

Downtown Flomaton Trick or Treat event will be held Tuesday, October 29, 5:30 p.m. until. Lots of trick or treating, games, food and fun.

Highland Baptist Church Fall Festival

Highland Baptist Church will hold their fall festival on Wednesday, October 30, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. There will be trunk or treat, games, food, hayrides and fire truck. Everyone is invited. The church is located at 6240 Highway 95A N in Molino.

PJ Story Time at Century Library

Wear your pajamas and visit the Century Library on Wednesday, October 30 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. to hear a great story.

St. Luke UMC Trunk or Treat

St. Luke United Methodist Church will hold a trunk or treat event on Wednesday, October 30, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Candy, hotdogs, hay ride and more. The church is located at 1394 E. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola.

First Baptist Church of Cantonment Fall Festival

First Baptist Church of Cantonment will hold their Harvest Festival and Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Lots of games and candy. The festival will be located behind the church with parking in front. The church is located at 118 Morris Avenue in Cantonment.

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church Fall Fest

Marcus Pointe Baptist Church will hold a fall fest on Thursday, October 31, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Molino Ballpark. Food trucks, candy, inflatables, axe throwing and more. The park is located at 2340 Crabtree Church Road in Molino.

Cantonment Pumpkin Patch

The Allen Memorial United Methodist pumpkin patch in Cantonment is open from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays. Smoked turkey legs will be for sale on Saturdays and Sundays beginning October 5. The pumpkin patch is located on Highway 29 near Neal Road in Cantonment.

Byrneville Elementary Fall Festival

Byrneville Elementary will hold their fall festival on Friday, November 8, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Games, cake walk, hay rides, haunted house, bake sale, music and more. The school is located at 1600 Byrneville Road.

St. Monica’s Episcopal Church Fall Market

St. Monica’s Episcopal church will hold their annual fall market on Saturday, November 9, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Browse over 20 vendors and enjoy barbecue food. The church is located at 699 South Highway 95-A on Cantonment.