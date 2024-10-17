Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Shift to Winter Staffing, Towers Off the Beach

Pensacola Beach Lifeguards have shifted to winter staffing levels, and lifeguard towers have been removed from the beach until the 2025 lifeguard season. Lifeguards will maintain a presence on Pensacola Beach throughout the winter at Casino Beach and via patrol vehicles.

Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution when visiting the beach and swimming in the Gulf, especially when lifeguards are not present.

Beach condition flag warnings are as follows:

Green flag – Low Hazard: Generally calms surf and currents

– Low Hazard: Generally calms surf and currents Yellow flag – Medium Hazard: Moderate surf and/or currents

– Medium Hazard: Moderate surf and/or currents Red flag – High Hazard: High surf and/or dangerous currents; beach patrons are encouraged to remain out of the water

– High Hazard: High surf and/or dangerous currents; beach patrons are encouraged to remain out of the water Double red flag – Water Closed: No swimming or wading

– Water Closed: No swimming or wading Purple flag – Stinging Marine Life: Flown when jellyfish, Portuguese man o’war or other stinging marine life are present

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.