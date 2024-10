NWE Football Announces Corrected Game Times For Saturday

Northwest Escambia football will travel to take East Pensacola Saturday, and they have announced corrected times.

Correct game times are as follows:

6U – 8:00 a.m.

8U – 9:39 a.m.

10U – 11:00 a.m.

12U - 12:30 p.m.

14U – 2:00 p.m.

The games will be at East Pensacola, 2422 North Davis Highway in Pensacola.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.