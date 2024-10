Northview Downs Central (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs defeated the Central Jaguars 3-2 Thursday night.

Northview won by scores of 25-11, 16-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-10.

The Lady Chiefs will host the Tate Aggies Monday at 5:30 before wrapping up their regular season on October 10 at home against W.S. Neal.

