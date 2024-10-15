Northview Beats Laurel Hill In Three Sets In Volleyball Rural District 1 Quarterfinal

The Northview Chiefs beat the Laurel Hill Hoboes in three straight sets Monday in the quarterfinals of the FHSAA Rural District 1 volleyball tournament.

Northview won by scores of 25-15, 25-19, 25-8.

No. 4 seed Northview will face No. 1 seed Jay at 4 p.m. Tuesday in semifinal action as No. 2 Baker plays No. 3 Central at 6 p.m. The semifinal games are all at Baker High School. The championship game is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Baker.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.