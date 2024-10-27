Motorcycle Club Ceremony In Century Honors Those Killed In Action And Missing

A veterans’ motorcycle club honored held a small ceremony Saturday morning in Centur to honor those missing in action and that have given their lives for this county.

The Viet Nam & Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club meets once a month to honor the veterans, usually at the Veterans Memorial Wall in Pensacola.

A veterans wall of honor was dedicated in Century on July 2, 2008 at the then Roadside Park, now known as Nadine McCaw Park, on North Century Boulevard at Hecker Road.

“This month we decided to visit the smaller, less-known memorial in Century, to bring honor to those Northern Escambia veterans,” member Kris Fleming said.

Following the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence, a half dozen members of the motorcycle club highlighted two local soldiers that were killed in action at age 19:

Marine LCpl. Travis Nelson of Bratt was killed in action on August 18, 2011, while conducting combat operations in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. It was just two weeks after his 19th birthday and only about a month after he arrived in Afghanistan. Nelson left behind a note — “Dear friends & family, If your reading this it seems I didn’t get to come home. I love each and every one of you and I want you to know I have no regrets. I died doing something meaningful.”

Army Sgt. James Larry Ward of Cantonment was killed in action in Vietnam on February 7, 1969. “James Ward gave his all for his country. He was in my platoon in Vietnam and I remember vividly the circumstances of his death. He was a fine soldier and good friend. He was doing his job when he was killed. He was walking point on a SRP no more than 150 feet from hill that we were camped on. He and three others walked into an ambush by VC. I can still hear the firefight. What can you say when a good friend walks into that kind of situation? I think of him daily and will always keep his memory alive. After 32 years, I still remember him as if it was yesterday. Rest in peace, honorable warrior.” – from The Virtual Wall Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

