Math Takes Center Stage at Bratt Elementary School’s Math Family Night

October 23, 2024

Bratt Elementary School welcomed students and their families for an engaging and educational Family Math Night on Tuesday. The event aimed to strengthen math skills while promoting family involvement in learning

For a photo gallery, click here.

Students and parents participated in a variety of interactive math activities designed to make math fun. Teachers were on hand to guide families through each activity, offering tips on how to support math learning at home.

Family Math Night was part of the school’s ongoing efforts to create a collaborative learning environment, helping students succeed both inside and outside the classroom.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 