Math Takes Center Stage at Bratt Elementary School’s Math Family Night

Bratt Elementary School welcomed students and their families for an engaging and educational Family Math Night on Tuesday. The event aimed to strengthen math skills while promoting family involvement in learning

Students and parents participated in a variety of interactive math activities designed to make math fun. Teachers were on hand to guide families through each activity, offering tips on how to support math learning at home.

Family Math Night was part of the school’s ongoing efforts to create a collaborative learning environment, helping students succeed both inside and outside the classroom.

