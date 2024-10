Mary Catherine Hughes Named Northview High Homecoming Queen (With Photo Gallery)

Mary Catherine Hughes was crowned Northview High School’s 2024 homecoming queen Friday night.

First runner-up was Maddie Mae Driskell, and Lacey Sapp was named second runner-up. Aakira Davis was named junior maid, MaKayla Plato was named sophomore maid, and Meeyah Lassiter was named freshman maid.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.