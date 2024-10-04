Marilyn Strickland Ward

Marilyn Strickland Ward, age 85, and a lifelong resident of Walnut Hill, FL, passed away on October 4, 2024. She was born on July 17, 1939, to Elliott and Gladys Wiggins Strickland. Marilyn was a graduate of Ernest Ward High School and a lifelong member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Royce Ward and two of her siblings, Don Strickland, and Mary Lou Faircloth Wiggins.

Marilyn is survived by her children, Brett (Susan) Ward of Walnut Hill, FL, Horace (Lisa) Ward of Birmingham, AL, Scott (Beth) Ward of Spring Hill, FL, and Luanne Henderson of Walnut Hill, FL; her sisters, Louise Bryan of Pensacola, FL, and Sharee Godwin of Spanish Fort, AL; 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren along with extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 3 p.m. at Walnut Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Ted Bridges and Rev. James Boyd officiating. Interment will follow in Walnut Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Heath Ward, Eric Ward, Zach Ward, Jake Ward, Benjamin Ward, and Russ Ward.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kevin Faircloth, Lonnie Wilson, Bill Strickland, Gary Bryan, Chuck Bryan, Rob Faircloth, Jerry Poulsen, Roy Glen Ward, Harry Ward, Keith Cauley, and Kiley Godwin.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 6, 2024, from 2 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. at Walnut Hill Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crafty Ladies of Walnut Hill Baptist Church.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.