Legendary WKRG Broadcaster Mel Showers Has Died

Longtime WKRG news anchor Mel Showers has died. The legendary broadcaster was 78.

Showers worked at WKRG 5 for 50 years and was the station’s main anchor from 1980 until his retirement in 2019.

He was later inducted into the Alabama Broadcasting Hall of Fame and was named Journalist of Distinction by the National Association of Black Journalists.

Courtesy photo.