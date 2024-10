Kristin Maum Named Tate High School Teacher Of The Year

Kristin Maum has been named the Tate High School Teacher of the year. She teaches ninth grade English, AP literature, and is PLT facilitator (ELA 1), ELA instructional chair, wellness coordinator, and girls basketball assistant coach. She will be in the running for the Escambia County Teacher of the Year later this school year. Photo for NorthEscambia.com,com, click to enlarge.