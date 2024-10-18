It’s ‘A Night of Creepy Crawlies’ Tonight At Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

The Roy Hyatt Environmental Center will be holding its annual “A Night of Creepy Crawlies” tonight from 5:30 until 8:00. Located at 1300 Tobias Road in Cantonment, Florida, this family-friendly event offers a chance to explore the world of insects and reptiles up close.

Visitors can meet creepy crawlers with the Sunset Wildlife Connection, observe birds of prey with the Wildlife Sanctuary of Northwest Florida, and get hands-on with the center’s resident reptiles. The event also features educational opportunities, such as examining microscopic critters and discovering aquatic creatures in the “Beach House.”

Guests can enjoy movies in the planetarium (with a suggested $2 donation), go on a spider hunt led by naturalists, and explore food trucks on site. Admission for the event is free, with donations welcome.

