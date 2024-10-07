Hurricane Milton Strengthening In The Gulf Of Mexico

Milton strengthened into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico Sunday afternoon.

Milton is forecast to become a major hurricane as moves across the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico towards a Florida Peninsula landfall in the Tampa Bay area by Wednesday night . A major hurricane is Category 3 or higher.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded a state of emergency declaration Sunday to 51 counties. Northwest Florida counties are not in the emergency declaration.

Milton is expected to have little or no impact on the North Escambia area, other than high surf and a risk of rip currents at the beaches. For the local weather forecast, click here.

The latest information is in the graphic above.