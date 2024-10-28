Gulf Shores Man Charged With Attempted Murder For Cantonment Shooting

October 28, 2024

A Gulf Shores mn has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Cantonment early Monday morning.

Grant Bieber, 43, is being held without bond on charges of attempted murder and a felony weapons offense for shooting into a home.

The incident happened during a disturbance in the 200 block of River Annex Road.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said Bieber and a female friend were outside a residence and tried to get inside. Bieber became angry and tried unsuccessfully to bust in a door, according to investigators.

He then retrieved a firearm from a vehicle and fired into the residence, deputies said.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

“He was charged with attempted murder because of the intent to harm or kill,” ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis said.

Lewis said the incident was a not a random act of violence; she said Bieber knew the person inside the residence.

