Free Cantonment, Molino Head Start Fall Festival This Afternoon In Molino

October 24, 2024

The Molino and Cantonment Head Start centers are hosting a Fall Festival today, October 24 from 4-6 p.m. in Molino. The event, which offers free entry, is designed as a family-friendly celebration featuring food, games, prizes, and activities for all ages.

Some of the activities include a cake walk, fall bingo, fishing, tic-tac-toe, and a pumpkin race, and more. The event will take place at 6460 North Highway 95A in Molino.

The festival is organized by the Community Action Program Committee, Inc., aiming to bring the community together in a fun, engaging atmosphere.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 